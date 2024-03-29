‘This can be interpreted as direct threat to the life of PM Modi…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on cartoon shared by TMC

The war of words between Trinamool Congress and BJP turned uglier over a cartoon posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by the TMC. The cartoon illustrates Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, in a position that appears as if she is kicking the Prime Minister of India.

Amit Malviya, the national in-charge of Information technology for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised deep concern over the cartoon shared by TMC depicting Mamata Banerjee kicking the Prime Minister of India, calling it a direct threat. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate this matter to prevent any potential harm to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and BJP Bengal leaders.

"No words can be strong enough to condemn this illustration, which can be interpreted as TMC's direct threat to the very life of our Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and BJP Bengal leaders," Malviya wrote in a strongly-worded note on X. Playing the role of public advocate, he asked, "Will the Election Commission of India (ECI) take note and check this sinister plot before it is too late?"

According to Malviya, the illustration and its associated caption imply a distressing message and seem to carry a sinister motive against their party leaders.

The controversial cartoon was shared by TMC featuring a caption that reads, 'Bengal's gates are fortified, and Smt. @MamataOfficial stands guard! The Bohiragoto BJP Jomidars who are trying to crawl their way in, will find themselves tumbling head over heels."

This exchange between TMC and BJP leaders comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. West Bengal, with 42 Lok Sabha seats, is among the states where elections will be held in all seven phases, along with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 elections, TMC and BJP fiercely competed in West Bengal, with TMC securing 22 seats, BJP winning 18, and Congress obtaining two seats.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal, gaining significant ground with a 40.64% vote share. The Congress secured only two seats, while the CPI(M) failed to win any. TMC emerged as the leading party, clinching 22 seats with a vote share of 43.69%.

