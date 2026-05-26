TMC crumbling? Nearly 100 councillors quit, Lok Sabha MP attends BJP meet

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing what may be its most serious internal crisis since its formation in 1998. Weeks after facing a humiliating defeat, nearly 100 councillors have resigned from municipal bodies across West Bengal, senior leaders are openly voicing dissent, and speculation is growing over further exits from the party's ranks.

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The turmoil comes in the aftermath of the party's crushing defeat in the Bengal Assembly elections and has opened space for the BJP-led state government to expand its influence in civic bodies that have long remained under TMC control.

The wave of resignations accelerated after the Suvendu government indicated that the functioning of local bodies under the previous administration would be scrutinised.

Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul said administrators were already being appointed in municipalities where councillors had resigned or stopped attending office.

Several municipalities in North 24 Parganas and adjoining industrial regions have been among the worst affected. In Bhatpara, 30 of 35 councillors, including chairperson Reba Raha, resigned. Halisahar saw 16 of its 23 councillors step down, while 14 councillors resigned in Kanchrapara.

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Bhatpara vice-chairperson Debajyoti Ghosh said he had "no alternative" but to resign, alleging that employees were not receiving salaries and that the TMC leadership had failed to provide guidance.

The situation has been compounded by a series of arrests involving councillors linked to the party over alleged corruption and extortion cases.

The crisis has also reached the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), one of the party's most important power centres. Tensions escalated after demolition notices were reportedly issued to 17 properties linked to TMC MP and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP later released a list of 43 properties allegedly linked to him.

The episode renewed focus on relations between Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Abhishek Banerjee.

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According to AajTak Bangla, speculation is rife that Firhad Hakim has expressed his desire to quit as Mayor.

On May 22, TMC councillors, including Hakim, held a House session outside the main chamber after alleging that it had been locked despite directions from the chairperson. Hakim described the episode as a "serious insult" to elected representatives.

Signs of discontent have emerged beyond municipal politics.

Last week, only 36 of the TMC's 80 MLAs reportedly attended a major protest organised by the party against alleged post-poll violence and bulldozer actions by the BJP government.

The unease became more visible when Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar resigned as president of the party's Barasat organisational district unit. Days later, she attended an administrative meeting chaired by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, fuelling speculation about possible political realignments.

Dastidar has publicly criticised the party's functioning since the election defeat. In her resignation letter, she blamed political consultancy firm I-PAC for having "ruined" the party. "I do not think difficult work can be accomplished through fly-by-night agencies," she wrote.

In a separate message directed at Mamata Banerjee, Dastidar urged the TMC chief to intervene, writing: "Take charge, leader."

The party is also reportedly struggling to identify a candidate for the upcoming Nandigram bypoll. Reports suggest that at least two leaders have declined to contest.