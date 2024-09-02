TMC decides to boycott 3 news channels; read party's full statement here

The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, has accused the BJP and CPM of attempting to create unrest in West Bengal. Under scrutiny for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the ruling party has decided not to send its spokespersons to TV debates on channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9, citing 'anti-Bengal' propaganda.

The party's statement on social media clarified that individuals appearing as party supporters on these platforms are not authorised representatives.

AITC has, for now decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic and TV9 due to their persistent ANTI-BENGAL agenda-driven PROPAGANDA. We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing.

We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be misled by individuals portrayed as party supporters or sympathisers on these platforms during discussions or debates, as they are not authorised by the party and do not represent our official stance.

The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA!

Why did the TMC decide to boycott these news channels?

The decision follows a heated exchange between Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul during a TV debate, where Dastidar's remarks drew criticism, leading her to apologise.

In this debate, TMC MP Kakoli Dastidar called Agnimitra Paul a "saree maker", following which Paul said that she was proud of her profession. BJP MLA accused the Mamata Banerjee-led state government of sheltering criminals and rapists and ignoring the plight of women.

During the same show, Dastidar claimed that medical students were "made to sit on laps" for pass marks when the CPM ruled Bengal. This remark drew strong criticism from women doctors.

Kolkata rape-murder case update

Meanwhile, Sanjay Roy, accused in the doctor's rape and murder case, has claimed innocence, stating he is being framed. Arrested on August 10 based on CCTV footage and other evidence, Roy maintained his innocence during a polygraph test.

He claimed the victim was already unconscious when he entered the seminar hall and that he panicked and left without informing the police. His lawyer suggested a security lapse might have allowed someone else to commit the crime.