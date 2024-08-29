'Bengal is looking at you, do whatever is required,' Sukanta Majumdar urges Governor; Guv to leave for Delhi

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday met Governor CV Ananda Bose and apprised him of the law and order situation in the state. After meeting the Governor, Majumdar said he gave the Governor full details of what happened from August 9 and told him that "you are the custodian of the state".

"Bengal is looking at you, do whatever is required to maintain law and order in Bengal. The people of Bengal are looking at you with great hope," the BJP state chief said, adding that "the Governor is going to Delhi."

Reacting to Majumdar's comment, TMC's Kunal Ghosh said the BJP and anti-Bengal lobbies are targeting Mamata Banerjee and disturbing Bengal. "They have planned in many ways."

Majumdar's meeting with the Governor comes a day after the Kolkata Police detained several BJP leaders during a 12-hour Bandh. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally, also threatened that if the BJP tried to burn Bengal, fire would also spread to Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi.

The Bengal BJP chief immediately wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to initiate appropriate actions to address the situation and "uphold the rule of law and maintain public order".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Manipur counterpart Biren Singh also targeted Mamata, for threatening unrest in the Northeast. "How dare Didi threaten the Northeast? I condemn such irresponsible remarks in the strongest terms. She must publicly apologize to the Northeast and the rest of the nation," Biren Singh said. He asked Banerjee to immediately stop inciting violence and hatred with divisive politics.

How dare Didi threaten the Northeast? I condemn such irresponsible remarks in the strongest terms. She must publicly apologize to the Northeast and the rest of the nation.@MamataOfficial Ji must immediately stop inciting violence and hatred with divisive politics. It is highly… pic.twitter.com/Wn8CtxqRgh — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 28, 2024

Earlier today, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blasted Banerjee, accusing her of indulging in the covering up in the rape and murder case. "Mamata Banerjee does not want this case to be investigated properly because many secrets will come out, she does not want this to happen, so she is trying to divert attention by speaking nonsense and scaring people but people will not get afraid as this has become a mass movement," he said during a protest called by Congress.

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu issued a statement on the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. She said the "gruesome incident of rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata has left the nation shocked." In a three-page statement, the President said she was dismayed and horrified when she came to hear of this incident.