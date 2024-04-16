‘To attack opposition like a party apparatchik is not expected’: Congress calls for sacking of Ambassador Akhilesh Mishra

Ambassador of India to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra, has been slammed by the Congress for criticising the former government and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rejoinder to an Irish Times’ editorial on the Indian prime minister, election and electorate. Responding to a social media post by Embassy of India, Dublin, Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said that for Mishra to attack the opposition as a mere party apparatchik was not expected.

“Defending the Government of India is one thing and is to be expected. But to attack Opposition parties openly in thus manner like a party apparatchik is not expected from an Ambassador even if he be a political appointment. This is unprofessional and disgraceful behaviour on his part-but is par for the Modi course I guess,” he said.

“I stand corrected. This Ambassador is actually a career diplomat which makes his comments even more shameful, disgraceful and completely unacceptable. He has actually breached service rules and should be sacked right away,” Ramesh said in a follow-up post.

Mishra, in his rejoinder, had said that Modi enjoys popularity in India and globally for his “impeccable personal character and integrity and thought-leadership on innovative, inclusive governance and sustainable development”. Without naming the Congress, Mishra said that as PM Modi does not belong to an “elite political family”, his life inspires millions of ordinary people.

“The fight against the deeply entrenched ecosystem of corruption (created by the 55-year rule, including the first 30 years, by a single dynastic party in India) is a major factor behind Mr Modi’s ever-growing popularity. There is a huge sense of relief at the grass-root level to witness action being taken and recoveries made from the rich and powerful elites who operated with a sense of entitlement of impunity,” said Mishra in the letter, further adding that the anti-corruption drive works well because the prime minister has given a free hand to the relevant agencies.

Mishra’s response is to an Irish Times editorial that criticised Modi for “widespread crackdown on free speech and opposition parties”. “India’s democratic credentials have been severely tarnished,” the editorial, citing Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and the freezing of Congress’ bank accounts ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, read.

The editorial said that 95 per cent of the cases have been filed against the opposition even as the ruling BJP denies any role in the Enforcement Directorate’s crackdown. It also said Modi’s embrace of Hindu nationalism has stoked anti-Muslim sentiments. “An intolerant Hindu-first majoritarianism is the order of the day, sustained by a BJP populist welfarism that has a strong appeal among the country’s poor,” it had said.

