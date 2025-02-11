Traffic update on Prayagraj: 'All routes leading towards Kumbh Mela are doing fine at present'

Traffic flow to Prayagraj has returned to normal, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police’s latest update, which reassured pilgrims headed for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. “All routes leading towards Kumbh Mela are doing fine at present. The traffic rate is the same in the last few hours and has not increased. The junctions inside the city are also doing well. Follow our regular updates on the status of traffic in Mahakumbh Prayagraj,” the police said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The update comes after traffic chaos over the weekend left thousands of vehicles stranded across several districts in Madhya Pradesh, with traffic snarls stretching up to 200-300 km. On February 10, amid the gridlock, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urged pilgrims to delay their journey to Prayagraj for a couple of days.

“There is pressure on traffic in areas of the state adjoining Prayagraj, especially in Rewanchal (places surrounding Rewa district), as people have travelled from other states. I am requesting all not to move ahead on this road for the next couple of days,” Yadav told news agency PTI.

Over the last few days, heavy traffic jams were reported in Jabalpur, Seoni, Katni, Maihar, Satna, and Rewa districts as vehicles converged on Prayagraj. Several videos on social media showed long lines of stranded vehicles on highways, with eyewitnesses claiming traffic jams across a 250-km stretch from Katni to Chakghat on the MP-UP border. Some vehicles were stuck for nearly 48 hours, while others took up to 10-12 hours to cover just 50 km.

In Katni, Maihar, and other districts, the police asked vehicles to turn back toward Jabalpur and Katni, making announcements that traffic would be halted until Monday. “It is impossible to move towards Prayagraj today as there is a traffic jam of 200-300 kilometers,” local police said.

Madhya Pradesh Police Inspector General (Rewa zone) Saket Prakash Pandey confirmed that Sunday’s rush led to massive traffic snarls but assured that the situation would ease in a couple of days. He said the situation was likely to ease in a couple of days. Pandey said the MP Police was allowing vehicles to move after coordinating with the Prayagraj administration. Eyewitnesses claimed vehicles were stuck in traffic jams for 48 hours. “It is taking almost 10-12 hours to cover a 50-km distance,” a man said.

MP BJP President VD Sharma directed party workers to assist pilgrims traveling through their areas, ensuring they received help with food and shelter. As of now, traffic on the Madhya Pradesh-Prayagraj route is under control, with both state administrations monitoring the situation closely to avoid further disruptions.