Vande Bharat Sleeper turns passenger favourite, records 126% occupancy on Howrah-Kamakhya route

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the service has received a strong response from passengers.

“The strong occupancy levels reflect the growing preference of passengers for improved connectivity, comfortable travel and enhanced passenger services,” the CPRO said.

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The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda Town railway station in West Bengal on January 17, 2026. The orange-and-grey coloured Vande Bharat Sleeper has reduced travel time between Howrah and Kamakhya by up to six hours.

Developed by BEML using ICF (Integral Coach Factory) technology, the semi-high-speed train is operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway zone.

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Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper: Stoppages

The train halts at 13 stations on its journey between Howrah and Kamakhya. These are Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, Azimganj, New Farakka, Malda Town, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon and Rangiya.

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The train has 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, four AC 2-tier coaches and one AC 1st class coach.

Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper: Timings

Train number 27575 departs from Howrah at 18:20 hrs and reaches Kamakhya at 08:20 hrs the following day.

In the return direction, train number 27576 leaves Kamakhya at 18:15 hrs and reaches Howrah at 08:15 hrs the next day.

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The high occupancy figures underline the demand for faster and more comfortable rail connectivity between West Bengal and Assam, particularly on the Howrah-Kamakhya route.