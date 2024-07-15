Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's medical disability request was rejected twice: Report

In a shocking revelation, Puja Khedkar, a trainee IAS officer, who is currently under scrutiny for allegedly falsifying claims of mental and visual disabilities to qualify for the Civil Services, had applied for a disability certificate in Pune. However, after a thorough examination, the doctors rejected her application, stating that "it is not possible" for her to be granted the certificate. This was Khedkar's second attempt to obtain a medical certificate for her alleged disabilities.

"Please refer to your application dated 23/08/2022 for issue (of) disability certificate for following disability: Locomotor Disability (which can refer to cerebral palsy or a condition affecting bones or muscles that could restrict movement of the legs or arms)..."

"... you have been examined by the undersigned / Medical Board on 11/10/2022 and I / We regret to inform that... it is not possible to issue a disability certificate in your favour," she was told in a letter as seen by NDTV.

Several reports reveal that she previously sought a certificate from Ahmednagar.

Khedkar, a 2023-batch officer hailing from Ahmednagar, recently came under scrutiny due to accusations of misrepresenting her mental and visual conditions to secure an officer's position. This came to light despite her receiving a modest score in the fiercely competitive qualifying exam, sparking controversy and debate.

Last week, it came to light that Khedkar had consistently refused to undergo the mandatory medical test required to confirm her disabilities during the IAS selection process. She declined to take the test six times. According to reports, the first test was scheduled at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences in April 2022. Khedkar skipped this appointment, citing a positive COVID-19 test as the reason.

Khedkar skipped two more appointments scheduled for the next month and additional tests in July and August. She partially attended a sixth appointment in September but failed to show up for an MRI test to assess her vision loss.

It is unclear how or why she was appointed without completing the mandatory medical examination.

After securing the position of Assistant Collector for Pune district, she allegedly misused her status to obtain perks such as a siren and beacon for her private vehicle, a luxury Audi sedan, and a 'Government of Maharashtra' sticker for the car. These privileges are not allowed for officers on probation.

Pune Police have stated that they will take action regarding the unauthorized use of the red beacon.

Additionally, it is reported that she attempted to influence the police to release a family member who had been arrested on suspicion of theft.

Khedkar is currently under investigation by a one-member panel. If found guilty, she will be dismissed from her position. Her family is also under multiple investigations.