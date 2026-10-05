Travelling alone in Delhi after dark? This AI-powered map shows areas where women may need extra caution

The map shows areas where incidents involving women have been reported and also includes profiles of criminals in those areas. Gomani shared a video explaining the project and showing how the map works.

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“I mapped unsafe areas for women in Delhi with the profiles of the criminals in that area. I am disgusted that I even have to point out unsafe areas in our national capital,” Raj explained in the video.

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Watch the video here:

The project soon drew attention online. Some users suggested that the map could be expanded further or made open source, while others appreciated the attempt to make publicly available crime information easier to access and understand.

For Gomani, however, simply identifying areas where crime has been reported is not enough. He argued that the larger issue cannot be addressed by simply blaming governments or men.

According to him, improving safety requires a collective effort as well as better allocation of resources to places where people may be particularly vulnerable.

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The project also shows how artificial intelligence can be used to make public information more accessible. Instead of presenting crime data only through spreadsheets or official reports, Gomani used Claude to turn it into a visual tool that people can navigate more easily.