Trump policy impact: India to repatriate 18,000 illegal migrants from US amid trade concerns, claims report

India is taking steps to identify and repatriate its citizens living illegally in the US, signalling its willingness to cooperate with the Trump administration in an effort to avoid a trade conflict.

According to Bloomberg, sources say that the two countries have identified about 18,000 Indian migrants in the US who will be sent back to India. However, this number could be higher, as the exact count of illegal Indian migrants in the US remains unclear.

Business Today was unable to verify the development on independently.

India hopes that by addressing this issue, the Trump administration will safeguard legal immigration pathways, particularly student visas and the H-1B program for skilled workers.

Indian nationals made up nearly three-fourths of the 386,000 H-1B visas issued in 2023, according to official figures.

On his inauguration day, President Trump declared illegal immigration a national emergency, directing the Pentagon to assist in building a border wall, providing detention space, and facilitating migrant transportation. He also authorized the secretary of Defense to deploy troops to the border as necessary.

“One of my most important obligations is to protect the American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass migration and resettlement. My Administration will marshal all available resources and authorities to stop this unprecedented flood of illegal aliens into the United States,” Trump stated.

India represents a relatively small portion of illegal immigration to the US, with its citizens comprising approximately 3% of all unlawful crossings encountered by US Border Patrol in fiscal 2024, according to US Customs and Border Protection data. In contrast, countries like Mexico, Venezuela, and Guatemala contribute a much larger share.

Nonetheless, the number of illegal Indian migrants has been rising gradually in recent years. Notably, at the less-frequented northern US border, Indians account for nearly a quarter of all illegal crossings and represent the largest share of migrants apprehended at that entry point.