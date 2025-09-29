Trump threatens 100% tariff on films made outside US, signals duties on imported furniture

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he would impose a 100% tariff on all movies made outside the United States and indicated that imported furniture would also face new trade restrictions. He claimed that the movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America by other countries, just like 'stealing candy from a baby'.

"California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States," he said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump did not provide details on how the tariff would be implemented or whether it would apply to international co-productions, digital streaming platforms, or imported film content used in U.S. distribution.

In a separate post, Trump addressed the U.S. furniture industry, referencing North Carolina's economic decline in manufacturing: "In order to make North Carolina, which has completely lost its furniture business to China, and other Countries, GREAT again, I will be imposing substantial Tariffs on any Country that does not make its furniture in the United States. Details to follow."

Trump has slapped tariffs on a range of products and countries in his continued push to prioritise domestic manufacturing and trade protection. The proposals mark a continuation of the tariff-driven economic policies he championed during his presidency, particularly in relation to China and other major trading partners like India.

