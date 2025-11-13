‘Trump’s favourite Field Marshal’: Kanwal Sibal on Asim Munir’s rise as Pakistan’s 'real ruler'

Former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal has launched a sharp critique of former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of emboldening Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir to become the “real ruler” of Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sibal said that Trump’s open courting and lionising of Munir as a “great leader” has allowed the army chief to amend Pakistan’s Constitution and consolidate unprecedented powers at the expense of the country’s civilian government.

Sibal wrote, “Pak Army Chief has been emboldened to amend the constitutional to become the real ruler of Pakistan by Trump’s courting and lionising of him as a great leader at the expense of the country’s prime minister.”

He added that any hesitation the West might have had about a formal military takeover in Pakistan “has been removed by Trump pumping Munir as his favourite Field Marshal.”

According to Sibal, Munir’s growing power — bolstered by a recent constitutional amendment granting the army sweeping control over key national institutions — could make him more aggressive toward India. He warned that Munir might believe his “US investment” would shield Pakistan from Indian retaliation even if it supported another terrorist attack across the border.

Calling Munir a “Hindu/India-baiting Islamic bigot,” Sibal cautioned that the army chief’s rise could embolden adventurism in the region.

He further noted that Pakistan’s de facto military takeover would lead to higher defence spending, especially after the vulnerabilities exposed during Operation Sindoor, adding that with the military’s strengthened political hold, “there will be less resistance” to such expenditures.

About Pakistan's 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill

The 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill, passed by Pakistan’s Senate on November 10, marks a major structural shift in the country’s power dynamics. It seeks to formalise the military’s dominance by turning Pakistan’s de facto hybrid system into a constitutionally sanctioned military-led framework.

A key proposal is to amend Article 243, creating a new post of Chief of Defence Forces and abolishing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. This change would redefine the power balance between the prime minister and president, effectively consolidating authority under the military establishment.