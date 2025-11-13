'Ready for two-front war with Afghanistan, India': Khawaja Asif says Islamabad suicide bombing a 'message from Afghan Taliban'

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued yet another provocative statement, saying that Islamabad is ready to face simultaneous conflict on both its eastern and western borders. Asif’s remarks follow a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad that killed 12 people and injured 36 others, an attack claimed by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP).

Tensions have escalated as the government links the incident to external actors, with neighbouring countries trading accusations.

Speaking at a public event, Asif said, "We are ready for war on two fronts. We are ready, we are prepared to face both the eastern (India) and western border (Afghanistan). Allah helped us in round one and He will help us in round two." This follows statements from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who accused groups "active with Indian support" of being involved in the attack.

Asif further commented on the Islamabad bombing, attributing responsibility to the Afghan Taliban. "The rulers of Kabul can stop terrorism in Pakistan, but bringing this war all the way to Islamabad is a message from Kabul, to which - praise be to God - Pakistan has the full strength to respond," Asif said on X.

In parallel, Asif addressed the recent explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which resulted in 13 fatalities. Downplaying the incident, he described it as a "gas cylinder explosion" and accused India of "politicising the incident".

He added, "Until yesterday, it was a gas cylinder blast. Now they are trying to label it a foreign conspiracy. India could soon blame Pakistan for it," Asif said. These remarks reflect ongoing contention between India and Pakistan over cross-border incidents.

Indian officials responded to Asif’s statements, dismissing them as "a desperate attempt to deflect attention". They questioned the timing of the minister’s comments as investigations into the Delhi explosion continue.

Senior security sources in India told India Today TV that the Pakistani minister’s tone reflected "Islamabad’s nervousness", especially as early forensic reports suggested that the Delhi explosion involved a military-grade explosive. These statements highlight the suspicion and distrust undermining relations between the two countries.

While the Pakistani government maintains that groups "active with Indian support" played a role in the Islamabad attack, Asif insists that the Afghan Taliban had sent a message through the bombing. The rhetoric on both sides continues to raise concerns about the potential for further escalation in the region.