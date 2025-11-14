Turkish, Pakistani handlers behind blast? NIA finds foreign link in Red Fort explosion: Report

Investigators have traced possible links to two foreign handlers who were in contact with the terrorist involved in the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort earlier this week, NDTV reported, citing sources.

The handlers had maintained regular communication with the main accused, Dr Umar Mohammad alias Dr Umar un-Nabi, and his associates, who are alleged to have links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

At least 13 people were killed when a Hyundai i20 exploded in slow-moving traffic on November 10. DNA testing has confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad was the driver of the vehicle that detonated near the heritage site.

Investigators have identified the handlers as Dr Okasa and Dr Hashim alias Arif Nisar, the report said. Initial assessments suggest that Dr Hashim (Arif Nisar) was the Pakistani handler, while Dr Okasa was based in Turkey. There is also a possibility that the two codenames may refer to the same person.

Two of Umar's close associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed, were also reportedly in contact with the foreign handlers. Both have been arrested and are in police custody.

According to officials, the suspects communicated with their handlers through encrypted applications including Session, Telegram, Signal, and other online platforms, which are now being forensically examined.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the probe into the Red Fort blast. A multi-agency investigation has also been launched to trace the broader network of operatives and establish potential international links. Investigators are now focusing on the communication trail and financial links between the suspects and their handlers abroad.