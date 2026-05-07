TVK govt suspense continues: Tamil Nadu Governor releases statement on meeting with Vijay

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Ravi on Thursday told TVK chief Vijay that the "requisite majority support" needed to form the government in the Assembly "has not been established", according to an official statement from the Raj Bhavan.

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"During the meeting, the Hon’ble Governor explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established," a brief statement said.

Vijay met the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, his second visit within 24 hours after staking claim to form the government with Congress support.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the April 23 Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House. The Congress, which won five seats, extended support to Vijay’s party after severing ties with its pre-poll ally DMK. However, TVK still remains short of the majority mark of 118.

The Governor's statement came amid intense political activity in Chennai, with speculation growing over possible alignments among rival parties to prevent TVK from forming its maiden government. Political circles were also abuzz over reports of backchannel talks between the DMK and AIADMK following Congress’s decision to support TVK. Neither party has officially commented on the speculation.

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On Wednesday, Vijay submitted the Congress support letter to the Governor and formally staked claim to form the government.

