Two trademark applications filed for viral 'Cockroach Janta Party'

Two trademark applications have been filed for 'Cockroach Janta Party', the viral satirical political movement that emerged online after remarks linking unemployed youth with 'cockroaches'.

According to screenshots shared by Bar and Bench, trademark applications for 'Cockroach Janta Party' and 'COCKROACH JANTA PARTY' were filed under Class 45.

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The filings show the status as "Formalities Chk Pass."

The applications were filed by individuals identified in the records as Azim Adambhai Jam and Akhand Swaroop.

The Cockroach Janata Party emerged online earlier this month as a meme-driven satirical political movement protesting remarks that appeared to compare unemployed youth to cockroaches. The campaign rapidly spread across social media through memes, parody posters, and political commentary.

Abhijeet Dipke, a political communication strategist and former social media volunteer for the Aam Aadmi Party, is the person behind the viral online movement. There is, however, no confirmation so far that Dipke is linked to the trademark applications.

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Cockroach Janata Party came following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant using "parasites" and "cockroaches" while pulling up a lawyer for his plea seeking senior designation. The CJI later clarified that he was misquoted and his remarks were directed specifically at individuals entering the legal profession through "fake and bogus degrees".

Cockroach Janata Party came into being a day after the CJI's remarks on May 15. It quickly went viral, attracting support from politicians, activists, artists and a large number of young and not-so-young social media users. CJP's Instagram page has around 14.3 million followers -- and counting.

Dipke on Thursday posted on X that attempts were also being made to hack the Instagram account. Several other accounts using the 'cockroach' nomenclature remain active on X. These include 'The Cockroach Youth', 'Cockroach News', 'IAmCockroach', 'Cockroach Party of India' and 'Cockroach Janata Party (Gen Z)'.

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What began as an online satire project has soon evolved into a wider conversation about contemporary protest and the role of humour and meme culture in it.

Using memes, the Cockroach Janata Party platform gained traction through sharp political satire and commentary. Much of its content centres on youth concerns such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and education, packaged through graphics, animation, manifestos and charter-style demands.

The CJI had said on May 15, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone."

The following day, he said in a strongly worded clarification, "I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday."

