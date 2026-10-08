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Udaipur travel gets easier for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai flyers as IndiGo adds direct flights

Udaipur travel gets easier for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai flyers as IndiGo adds direct flights

The Navi Mumbai-Udaipur flight will depart at 10:05 am and arrive in Udaipur at 11:15 am.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 3:52 PM IST
Udaipur travel gets easier for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai flyers as IndiGo adds direct flightsWith the launch of the two routes, IndiGo will connect Udaipur directly with seven Indian destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai.

IndiGo will launch daily direct flights to Udaipur from Noida International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, giving travellers from the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions a new direct option to the Rajasthan city, The Economic Times reported.

The Noida-Udaipur service will start on October 25, while flights between Navi Mumbai and Udaipur will begin on November 15, the airline said on Thursday.

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The flight from Noida will depart at 1:30 pm and arrive in Udaipur at 3:10 pm. The return flight will leave Udaipur at 6:20 pm and reach Noida at 8 pm.

The Navi Mumbai-Udaipur flight will depart at 10:05 am and arrive in Udaipur at 11:15 am. The return flight will leave Udaipur at 11:50 am and reach Navi Mumbai at 1:05 pm.

With the launch of the two routes, IndiGo will connect Udaipur directly with seven Indian destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai.

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Udaipur records strong tourism footfall

The new flights come as Udaipur continues to see strong tourist demand. According to Rajasthan Department of Tourism data reported earlier this year, Udaipur received around 21.6 lakh visitors in 2025. Nearly 20 lakh of them were domestic travellers, while around 1.6 lakh were foreign visitors.

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The 2025 tourist footfall was the highest recorded in Udaipur in eight years, with domestic visitors driving most of the growth. The city also saw its average monthly tourist footfall rise to nearly 1.8 lakh during the year, compared with around 94,700 in 2018.

The latest routes will also add another connection from Noida International Airport, which began commercial flight operations on June 15, 2026. IndiGo became the first airline to operate from the airport, with its first flight arriving from Lucknow.

Noida International Airport's first phase has been designed to handle 12 million passengers annually. The airport is positioned as a new gateway for the Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh region, with plans to expand its capacity significantly in later phases.

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At the state level, Rajasthan recorded 2525.03 lakh domestic tourist visits and 19.45 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2025, according to data from the Rajasthan government cited by the Ministry of Tourism.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 8, 2026 3:52 PM IST
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