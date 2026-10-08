Udaipur travel gets easier for Delhi-NCR, Mumbai flyers as IndiGo adds direct flights

The flight from Noida will depart at 1:30 pm and arrive in Udaipur at 3:10 pm. The return flight will leave Udaipur at 6:20 pm and reach Noida at 8 pm.

The Navi Mumbai-Udaipur flight will depart at 10:05 am and arrive in Udaipur at 11:15 am. The return flight will leave Udaipur at 11:50 am and reach Navi Mumbai at 1:05 pm.

With the launch of the two routes, IndiGo will connect Udaipur directly with seven Indian destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mumbai.

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Udaipur records strong tourism footfall

The new flights come as Udaipur continues to see strong tourist demand. According to Rajasthan Department of Tourism data reported earlier this year, Udaipur received around 21.6 lakh visitors in 2025. Nearly 20 lakh of them were domestic travellers, while around 1.6 lakh were foreign visitors.

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The 2025 tourist footfall was the highest recorded in Udaipur in eight years, with domestic visitors driving most of the growth. The city also saw its average monthly tourist footfall rise to nearly 1.8 lakh during the year, compared with around 94,700 in 2018.

The latest routes will also add another connection from Noida International Airport, which began commercial flight operations on June 15, 2026. IndiGo became the first airline to operate from the airport, with its first flight arriving from Lucknow.

Noida International Airport's first phase has been designed to handle 12 million passengers annually. The airport is positioned as a new gateway for the Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh region, with plans to expand its capacity significantly in later phases.

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At the state level, Rajasthan recorded 2525.03 lakh domestic tourist visits and 19.45 lakh foreign tourist visits in 2025, according to data from the Rajasthan government cited by the Ministry of Tourism.