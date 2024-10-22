'Under tremendous mental pressure': RG Kar victim's father, mother makes heartbreaking appeal to Amit Shah

In a heartbreaking appeal, the father of the Kolkata doctor who was tragically raped and murdered within the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has reached out to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In a letter dated Tuesday, he expressed the immense mental strain that he and the victim's mother have been enduring since the horrific incident.

"I am the father of Abhaya, and I am writing to respectfully request an appointment with you at your convenience or at any location you may suggest," he stated. "Following this heinous and unforeseen incident involving our daughter, we have been experiencing tremendous mental pressure and a sense of helplessness."

The father conveyed his desire to meet with Shah, emphasizing the urgency of their situation and the need for guidance. "My wife and I wish to discuss a few pressing matters regarding our circumstances and hope for your insights and assistance. Your experience would be invaluable to us," he wrote, as reported by PTI.

In his heartfelt letter, he urged the home minister to find a few moments for them. "Please let us know when and where you could spare a few minutes for us so we can prepare accordingly. I truly appreciate your consideration of this request and look forward to your favourable response. Meeting you would mean a lot to us," he added.

The victim's mother, echoing her husband's sentiments, expressed her hopefulness about securing an appointment with Amit Shah. She stated her intention to convey the profound emotional suffering they have endured since their daughter's tragic death. "I am hopeful that Amit Shah ji will give us some time. I want to share with him the mental agony we have been experiencing, as our daughter has yet to receive justice," she said.

The doctor’s lifeless body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice. Police arrested a civil volunteer, Sanjay Roy, in connection with the crime. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which later took over the investigation, apprehended Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, as well as Abhijit Mondal, the now-suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station.