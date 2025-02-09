'Unfair burden on commuters': Bengaluru Metro Rail fare hiked by 50%

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has strongly criticised the recent hike in Bengaluru Metro fares, calling it an unfair burden on commuters. Describing the increase as a move that could push more people toward private vehicles and worsen the city’s already severe traffic congestion, Mohan urged the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to focus on affordability and transparency.

"BMRCL's fare hike is an unfair burden on Bengaluru’s commuters, forcing many toward private vehicles and worsening congestion. What justifies this steep increase?" Mohan questioned. He called on BMRCL to publish the Fare Fixation Committee report to ensure transparency and provide justification for the steep hike.

The fare revision, which came into effect on February 9, 2025, has increased the maximum metro fare from ₹60 to ₹90. Additionally, BMRCL has introduced separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours. For instance, a journey of 20 to 25 km will now cost ₹80, while traveling 25 km or more will cost the maximum fare of ₹90.

Mohan said BMRCL must introduce monthly, quarterly, and annual passes to reduce the financial burden on commuters and promote public transport usage. "This will reward loyalty with discounts and provide BMRCL with low-cost working capital. Weekend ridership will increase, boosting overall patronage," he added.

According to BMRCL, smart card users will receive discounts of up to 10% during non-peak hours and on Sundays and national holidays. The Metro authorities claim these measures aim to encourage off-peak travel and regular ridership.

Mohan’s push for a more equitable and sustainable transport system comes after his earlier intervention in January 2025, when the proposed 45% fare hike was temporarily halted following directions from the central government. "A big win for the people of Bengaluru—ensuring transparency, accountability, and fair metro pricing," Mohan had posted on ‘X’.