‘Urgent national priority...’: Anand Mahindra sounds alarm on India's water security

As large parts of India continue to battle soaring temperatures, recurring heatwaves and growing climate uncertainty, the conversation around water security is becoming more urgent than ever. With concerns over weak monsoon conditions linked to El Niño and rising pressure on groundwater reserves, experts say rainwater harvesting may be one of the most effective tools available to households and communities.

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The issue recently gained attention after Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, highlighted the need for water conservation in a post on X (formally twitter). Referring to forecasts suggesting the possibility of a below-normal monsoon and drought-like conditions, Mahindra warned that India may no longer be operating within a comfortable "zone of tolerance" when it comes to water availability.

"And with climate change, we can no longer assume this will be just one aberrant year. We’ve already seen an unusual run of strong monsoons in succession. The reverse can happen too. Which means we have to start treating water conservation as an urgent national priority. But that doesn’t only mean looking to Delhi for large programmes and policy interventions. The most enduring change always comes from the bottom up," he wrote.

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The Met Department’s latest forecast raises the probability of a poor monsoon to the point where we may face a real drought.



We are no longer in a comfortable ‘zone of tolerance.’



And with climate change, we can no longer assume this will be just one aberrant year. We’ve… https://t.co/wULdIKOGpf pic.twitter.com/EkXXVjAlCm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 30, 2026

His remarks come at a time when climate scientists are increasingly warning that climate change is making weather patterns more unpredictable. While India has experienced a series of strong monsoons in recent years, there is no guarantee that the trend will continue. The opposite scenario — successive weak monsoons — could place enormous stress on agriculture, drinking water supplies and urban infrastructure.

Why heatwaves make water conservation important

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Heatwaves accelerate evaporation from reservoirs, lakes and soil, reducing the amount of water available for human consumption and farming. At the same time, demand for water rises sharply as households, industries and agriculture seek relief from extreme temperatures.

Many Indian cities already face seasonal water shortages during summer months. When heatwaves coincide with weak rainfall, groundwater extraction often increases, leading to falling water tables and long-term sustainability concerns.

Rainwater harvesting offers a way to capture and store precipitation during the monsoon season, helping communities build a buffer against dry periods.

Understanding El Niño's impact

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon characterised by the warming of surface waters in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. Historically, several El Niño years have been associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India, though the relationship is not always straightforward.

A weaker monsoon can translate into lower reservoir levels, reduced groundwater recharge and greater vulnerability to drought. In such years, every litre of water conserved becomes significantly more valuable.

Mahindra pointed out that climate change means extreme weather events can no longer be treated as isolated anomalies. Planning for water scarcity must become a regular part of community and household preparedness.

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Power of community-led solutions

One of the key points highlighted in Mahindra's message is that lasting change often comes from the grassroots level rather than solely through government programmes.

He pointed to an example from Northeast India where all 292 homes in a village have installed their own rainwater harvesting systems. Such community-led initiatives demonstrate how local action can strengthen resilience against climate-related shocks.

Rainwater harvesting systems can range from simple rooftop collection units to larger storage tanks and groundwater recharge structures. Even relatively small installations can significantly reduce dependence on municipal supplies and groundwater during dry spells.

In cities, rooftop rainwater harvesting can turn millions of litres of otherwise wasted rainwater into a valuable resource. In rural areas, it can help sustain crops and livestock when rainfall becomes erratic.