'US headed to a dystopian future': Naukri founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani compares Elon Musk to East India Company

Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani on Sunday raised concerns over Elon Musk's growing influence within the US administration, comparing it to the colonial-era East India Company and warning that America is headed for a "dystopian future." His remarks came amid rising debates over Musk's dual role as a corporate leader and a government official under the Trump administration.

"Almost three hundred years ago, India and Indians witnessed and experienced the negative impact of a private company taking over a country, a people, and a government. The US is going through shades of that now given the influence that Elon Musk is wielding in and over the US administration. This will not have a good outcome. The US is headed to a dystopian future," Bikhchandani wrote in a post on X.

Bikhchandani also questioned Musk’s ability to balance his public and private roles, suggesting that such an arrangement would be unacceptable in India. "My point is simple—you are either in government, or you are CEO of your companies. You cannot be doing both at the same time," he wrote. "He cannot be meeting visiting Prime Ministers as a private company CEO advocating his interests on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays and be in government heading DOGE on Tuesday and Thursday. Pick one."

In another post, he contrasted the situation with governance in India. "Such a thing would never happen in India. You would never have the founder, promoter, and CEO of a listed company be a Cabinet Minister three days a week and be discharging his or her duties in the company two days a week. In this aspect, India seems to be better governed than the USA. You are either running a private company or you are running the government. You cannot be running both."

His criticism drew sharp responses from industry leaders. Akshay Shah, Founder and CEO of iWebTechno, defended Musk’s position, arguing that his role in the US administration is different from historical examples of corporate rule. "There is a difference. The private company that came to India was with an intention to loot and rule. Elon has come with the intention to liberate and make America great again #MAGA. Can’t compare chalk and cheese! @elonmusk," Shah wrote.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai also countered Bikhchandani’s claims, urging him to revisit history. "Sanjeev, pl read your history. The EIC ruled a country with a military and they made laws. Elon is helping his President, doing work under his directions, that too a President like Donald Trump, who is very clear he is the President. Bad example. Elon is doing a great service to the US," Pai responded.

The debate comes amid rising scrutiny over Musk’s role in the US government. As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk has taken on responsibilities that extend beyond his corporate interests in Tesla and SpaceX. His recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Modi’s discussions with President Trump has further fueled speculation about a potential conflict of interest.

Trump, when asked whether Musk had met Modi as a private citizen or a government official, admitted uncertainty but said he was personally monitoring any potential conflicts.

