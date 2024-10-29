US increases deportation of illegal Indian migrants, more than 1000 Indian nations deported in last one month

Between October 2023 and September 2024, the United States deported over 1,100 Indian nationals, signaling a rise in removals among undocumented migrants from India. This effort reflects a strengthened cooperation between the U.S. and India on immigration issues, with both nations working closely to address the challenges posed by irregular migration.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a chartered flight returned around 100 Indian nationals to their home country on October 22, underscoring the coordination between Washington and New Delhi. In this regard, Royce Murray, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), emphasized the strong working relationship with Indian officials, which has helped facilitate these repatriations.

“The U.S. repatriated over 1,100 Indian nationals in the 2024 fiscal year, and deportations have steadily increased in recent years,” Murray stated during an online briefing. She stressed that a significant part of this collaborative approach involves informing the public about the risks tied to unauthorized migration and the deceptive practices of certain travel agencies.

Murray described the October 22 deportation operation as "smooth" and “well-coordinated,” with support from the Indian government ensuring efficient repatriation. While specific data on charter versus commercial flights used for these deportations was not disclosed, DHS regularly assesses the most suitable options for each case.

Although the majority of undocumented migrants entering the U.S. are from neighboring regions in the Americas, cases of Indian nationals arriving through unauthorized channels have been on the rise. Often guided by human smugglers and dubious travel agents, these routes pose severe risks for individuals seeking new opportunities in the U.S.

“Building a secure, legal path for migration while addressing the exploitation of vulnerable individuals remains a top priority,” Murray added, commending India’s cooperation in curbing human smuggling and the exploitation of migrants.