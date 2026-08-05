'US too has similar provisions, stop running fake narratives': Mohandas Pai blasts Congressman on FCRA bill

"This is a fake narrative @RepRileyMoore. The least you can do is to look at facts. Be honest," Pai wrote on X. "This new law brings in penal provisions for breaking the law. If you misuse money given by outsiders for wrong purposes, then this kicks in. The US too has such penal provisions for misuse. Please stop running fake narratives and spreading lies.

This is a fake narrative @RepRileyMoore The least you can do is to look at facts. Be honest. This new law brings in penal provisions for breaking the law. If you misuse money given by outsiders for wrong purposes then this kicks in. The US too has such penal provisions for… https://t.co/sy3xP5ptP5 — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) August 5, 2026

WHAT THE US CONGRESSMAN SAID

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On Tuesday, Riley Moore, a Republican Congressman representing West Virginia's 2nd congressional district, criticised the proposed FCRA amendments currently before Parliament. He claimed the changes would allow the government to take over churches and religious charities.

The Congressman said that Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle traveled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. But despite this long Christian history, he added, India's Parliament is considering amending FCRA rules "to permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities."

"This is a clear attack against Christians. If this bill proceeds in this way, it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India," Moore said.

INDIANS DEFEND NEW DELHI'S POSITION

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Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid also criticised Moore's remarks.

He said India as a sovereign nation has every right to enact laws her Parliament deems necessary for her people." We don't dictate USA what laws to enact by her Congress," Vaid wrote.

He said the proposed law was about transparency in the use of foreign funds and did not target any religion. "How is FCRA against Christians as this law only wants its receiver of funds from abroad transparency and the end use of the money for the purpose it has been received. It doesn't mention any religion whatsoever."

Rep Mr Riley M Moore, India as a sovereign nation has every right to enact laws her Parliament deems necessary for her people. We don't dictate USA what laws to enact by her Congress. How is FCRA against Christians as this law only wants it's receiver of funds from abroad… https://t.co/5a7FZWzbr9 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) August 5, 2026

Author and public affairs strategist Savio Rodrigues also defended the proposed changes. He said the FCRA is not a law designed to target religious institutions. "It is a regulatory framework on the guidelines of national security that applies to NGOs, charities, and religious organizations receiving foreign contributions."

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Rodrigues said action would be taken against organisations that violate the law, regardless of their religion. He added that if there were genuine concerns about the legislation, they should be debated openly instead of being conveyed through "subtle warnings or implications."

GOVERNMENT'S POSITION ON FCRA

Last month, the Centre released a detailed factsheet defending the proposed amendments to the FCRA. It argued that the law is about transparency, accountability and national security- not restricting legitimate foreign funding.

According to the factsheet, the FCRA does not prohibit NGOs, charities, research institutions or religious organisations from receiving foreign donations. Instead, it requires such funds to be registered, routed through a designated bank account and properly disclosed, describing it as the same compliance principle followed in banking, company law and political funding.

The Centre also stated that transparency in foreign funding is essential for democratic accountability. It said citizens, Parliament and the media cannot scrutinise attempts to influence public policy, elections or public opinion if the source of foreign funding remains hidden.

"Covert financing of advocacy, lobbying or political activity by foreign states is now treated as a frontline national-security issue across the democratic world, from election interference to disinformation campaigns," the Centre said.

