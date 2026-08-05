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Delhi SIR deadline extended again as only 63% voter forms are digitised, final list out on this date

Delhi SIR deadline extended again as only 63% voter forms are digitised, final list out on this date

The SIR process, which began on June 30, was originally expected to conclude on July 29 before being extended to August 8. This marks the second extension granted by the Election Commission this month

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 12:31 PM IST
Delhi SIR deadline extended again as only 63% voter forms are digitised, final list out on this dateDelhi SIR deadline extended again as EC gives voters more time to complete verification

The Election Commission has extended the timeline for Delhi’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with the verification exercise now set to continue until August 17. The decision comes after the digitisation of enumeration forms progressed slower than expected, with just over 60% of submitted forms processed so far.

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The extension also delays the next stages of the exercise. The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 24, while the final voter list is scheduled to be released on October 27.

The SIR process, which began on June 30, was originally expected to conclude on July 29 before being extended to August 8. This marks the second extension granted by the Election Commission this month.

More time for claims and objections

Along with extending the verification period, the EC has also revised the timeline for voters to raise claims and objections.

Under the new schedule, citizens can submit corrections or objections between August 24 and September 23. Earlier, this period was scheduled from August 17 to September 16.

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Election officials will process these submissions between August 24 and October 22 before the final rolls are published.

Why the delay?

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office said the extension was aimed at allowing more voters to complete and submit their enumeration forms.

While forms have been distributed to almost all of Delhi’s 1.45 crore voters, officials said several issues have slowed down digitisation. These include pending submissions from voters, mismatches in voter details, technical difficulties and challenges in retrieving older electoral records.

The CEO office has appealed to residents who are yet to submit their forms to complete the process without further delay.

Over 13,000 officials involved in exercise

The SIR exercise is being conducted across all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, with more than 13,000 booth-level officers involved in the door-to-door verification process.

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The qualifying date for the revision is July 1, 2026. The Delhi CEO office said the purpose of the exercise is to ensure that eligible voters are included while removing entries of those who no longer qualify.

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Published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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