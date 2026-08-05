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3-day ultimatum: Parliamentary panel warns Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg over PM Modi video removal

3-day ultimatum: Parliamentary panel warns Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg over PM Modi video removal

Parliamentary panel gives Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a 3-day ultimatum to apologise for the temporary removal of PM Modi's video post, or strict actions will be taken.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 11:42 AM IST
3-day ultimatum: Parliamentary panel warns Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg over PM Modi video removalMeta's FaceBook could lose its Safe Harbour protection in India. (Photo: AFP)

Parliamentary Committee on Communications and Information Technology has reportedly given Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a 3-day ultimatum to apologise for the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video post from Facebook. It has also asked the company to take action against those responsible for the removal.

As per sources, if Meta fails to take action and apologise within three days, the Government of India may consider withdrawing Facebook's Safe Harbour protection, which protects social media platforms from being held legally liable for content posted by users. Therefore, Meta risks facing the possibility of direct legal action, including criminal proceedings, depending on the applicable laws and circumstances.

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Must read: After PM Modi video removal, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey wants Meta head Mark Zuckerberg to say sorry

The committee, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, described the removal of PM Modi's video as an “attack on democracy.” The government has also summoned the Public Policy head of Meta, Joel Kaplan, along with technical officials from Instagram. The meeting will likely take place today, August 5, 2026.

As per reports, the government has also asked Meta to provide a complete audit trail from “report to restoration” for the removal of PM Modi’s video post. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in a committee meeting said that the incident has raised questions about Meta's content moderation processes and highlighted the need for greater oversight of its automated systems and recommendation algorithms.

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Must read: Indian govt summons Meta global team on August 5-6 over content moderation: IT Secretary S Krishnan

Background of the controversy

On July 28, Facebook removed PM Modi's video post, which was published on July 23, addressing the public about taking strict action against paper leaks that triggered student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Meta temporarily restricted the Facebook post, but later restored it after facing criticism and backlash.

Meta later issued a statement that the removal was a consequence of a technical glitch and that the post has been restored. However, after severe backlash, Meta also issued an apology to government officials, expressed regret over the incident, stating that the removal was not intentional. However, now the social media giant under row for the removal, and the government is asking questions around its content moderation system and process.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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