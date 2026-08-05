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Sensex at 1,00,000 by June 2027? Morgan Stanley bets on India's market outperformance

Sensex at 1,00,000 by June 2027? Morgan Stanley bets on India's market outperformance

Morgan Stanley gave 25 per cent probability to its bull case, another 25 per cent probability to its bear case Sensex target of 66,000, while assigning 50 per cent probability to its base Sensex target of 89,000.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Sensex at 1,00,000 by June 2027? Morgan Stanley bets on India's market outperformanceMorgan Stanley said the ongoing June quarter earnings season is reinforcing its view of accelerating domestic growth, while volatility in the global AI trade points to increasingly cautious sentiment in overseas markets.

Morgan Stanley said the Indian stock market has the ingredients to sustain its recent outperformance, backed by improving growth and still-reasonable valuations. In its latest strategy note, the brokerage retained its bull-case target of 1,00,000 for the BSE Sensex, while cautioning that the market's ability to maintain its outperformance will also depend on global developments.

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The brokerage said the key catalyst would be how investors assess the growth gap between India and the rest of the world. That perception could shift if global sentiment turns cautious on AI-led capital expenditure while India's economic growth gathers pace.

Morgan Stanley gave 25 per cent probability to its bull case, another 25 per cent probability to its bear case Sensex target of 66,000, while assigning 50 per cent probability to its base Sensex target of 89,000. The base case assumed continuation in India's gains in macro stability, increased private investment, and a positive gap between real growth and real rates.

"We not anticipate a bunching of issuances, and the retail bid keeps its nose ahead of the supply. Sensex earnings compound at 16 per cent annually through F2029," it said on August 4.

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Morgan Stanley added that the ongoing June quarter earnings season is reinforcing its view of accelerating domestic growth, while volatility in the global AI trade points to increasingly cautious sentiment in overseas markets.

"We expect high frequency indicators to continue to exhibit positive momentum. India, in our view, is amid far-reaching reforms that could lift growth rates in the coming quarters as well as make capital flows easier. A rising wave of IPOs could lend further support until it turns excessive – a point we see as several months off," Morgan Stanley said.

On questions of whether India's recent valuation de-rating is cyclical or secular, Morgan Stanley said  it reads the de-rating as cyclical – the product of a sharp gap in relative growth: India’s growth looks to have bottomed and is now trending higher, yet still trails that seen elsewhere, particularly in economies tied to the AI capex cycle.

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Morgan Stanley said the secular argument rests on a lower terminal growth rate, driven by falling fertility rates or by AI’s effect on India’s sizeable services economy. "Both concerns are exaggerated," it concluded.

Morgan Stanley said it favoured domestic cyclicals over defensives and externally facing sectors. It is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary and industrials. Sectors such as energy, materials, utilities and healthcare are rated 'underweight'.

"IT services may prove the dark horse as the world turns to these firms to build AI applications and solutions. India’s chief risks are largely external, including geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy. Domestically, we worry about weak farm productivity, capacity bottlenecks in the judiciary, and embodied AI weighing on labour markets," Morgan Stanley said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:38 PM IST
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