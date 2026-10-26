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Using an LPG cylinder at home? Check these 5 rules coming into effect around November 1

Using an LPG cylinder at home? Check these 5 rules coming into effect around November 1

There are three ways to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 2:01 PM IST
Using an LPG cylinder at home? Check these 5 rules coming into effect around November 1LPG customers across India now have to maintain a 25-day gap between refill bookings.

If you use an LPG cylinder at home, there are a few refill rules you need to keep in mind as November begins. The rules cover how soon you can book your next cylinder and what you need to do to continue getting LPG subsidy benefits, Good Returns reported.

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The 25-day booking gap now applies to both rural and urban customers, while biometric Aadhaar authentication is required for those who want to avail subsidy benefits.

Here are five LPG refill rules to know.

You have to wait 25 days for your next refill

LPG customers across India now have to maintain a 25-day gap between refill bookings. This applies to both rural and urban customers, including PMUY beneficiaries and general category consumers.

The gap was earlier 21 days before being increased to 25 days in March 2026. It was later changed to 45 days for rural customers and 25 days for urban customers. In September 2026, the rural limit was reduced to 25 days.

So, for now, the refill booking gap is 25 days regardless of where you live.

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 Aadhaar biometric authentication is needed for subsidy

If you want to continue getting LPG subsidy benefits, you need to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication, or e-KYC.

The requirement became mandatory from October for Indian households. The aim is to make sure subsidised LPG reaches genuine beneficiaries and to prevent duplicate or ineligible connections.

For example, PMUY beneficiaries buying a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder at the market price, such as Rs 942 in Delhi, can receive a subsidy of Rs 200-300 in their bank account through direct benefit transfer. The subsidy is applicable for four LPG refills per year.

How can you complete e-KYC?

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There are three ways to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication.

You can do it when your cylinder is delivered, with the delivery person using the OMC mobile application. You can also visit your LPG distributor's showroom.

The third option is to do it yourself through the OMC mobile apps. Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY.

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What if you don't complete e-KYC?

You can still get an LPG refill. However, you will not get the subsidy benefit.

The Oil Ministry guidelines say consumers who are unwilling or unable to complete biometric Aadhaar authentication can register their choice through their OMC's digital channels. They will then be supplied LPG at the applicable market price, without subsidy.

They can also receive 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to local availability with the OMC.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 2:01 PM IST
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