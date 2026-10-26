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Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable costs ₹85,000: What it tracks and how to pre-order

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable costs ₹85,000: What it tracks and how to pre-order

Temple shifts the wearable conversation beyond everyday fitness tracking, focusing on brain-related physiological signals. Its premium price and first-batch ordering process will test consumer interest in this emerging category.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida ,
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 1:29 PM IST
Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable costs ₹85,000: What it tracks and how to pre-orderDeepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable tracks changes in cerebral blood flow and related physiological signals. (File Photo)

Temple takes a different approach to wearable technology, focusing on brain-related physiological signals rather than conventional fitness metrics. Developed by Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal, the device tracks changes in blood flow to the brain.

Early-access invitations indicate a price of ₹85,000, including a lifetime subscription, putting it in a premium segment of the wearable market. Pre-orders for the first batch are scheduled to open on November 1, 2026. However, the company has not formally confirmed the final retail price, and the early-access details offer the clearest indication so far of what prospective buyers can expect.

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Temple wearable price and pre-orders

An X post by Tharun M (@testedoktharun) shows an early-access invitation listing the device at ₹85,000, including a lifetime subscription. The first batch, called Temple Batch 01, will have limited availability, with orders placed through the Temple app. Invited users must sign in using the email address that received the invitation.

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Each device will be handmade to order. Goyal said buyers can expect delivery within three months of ordering. If that timeline holds, customers ordering when pre-orders open could receive their devices in early 2027. The company has not confirmed the total number of units planned for the first batch or the final retail price.

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Temple will be available in True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Availability of individual colours may depend on the first-batch allocation.

What does Temple do?

Unlike a smartwatch that focuses on steps, heart rate, and sleep, Temple monitors changes in cerebral blood flow. Its BrainFlow technology uses optical sensors to track signals associated with blood flow, oxygenation and cognitive load.

The wearable sits on the side of the head, between the forehead and ear and attaches to the skin using single-use adhesive strips called Grips. It also generates an Entropy score ranging from 1 to 250 to indicate physiological strain. Factors such as sleep, exercise, stress and caffeine may influence the score.

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Goyal has drawn attention to the device by wearing it during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu has also been spotted wearing it during live matches. Temple is intended for wellness and research purposes, not for diagnosing medical conditions.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 1:29 PM IST
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