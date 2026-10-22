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Dining out this Diwali? Maharashtra restaurants to hike food menu prices by 10-15%, says report

Dining out this Diwali? Maharashtra restaurants to hike food menu prices by 10-15%, says report

The increase could affect everything from breakfast items and thalis to dine-in meals and food-delivery orders.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 22, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Dining out this Diwali? Maharashtra restaurants to hike food menu prices by 10-15%, says reportEating Out To Get Costlier In Maharashtra

Eating out across Maharashtra is likely to become more expensive within the next 8-10 days, with restaurants preparing to raise menu prices by 10-15 per cent. The Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), said the hike is driven by rising raw-material costs, commercial LPG, rent, dairy prices and hygiene-related expenses, with revisions expected before Diwali, The Times of India reported.

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The increase could affect everything from breakfast items and thalis to dine-in meals and food-delivery orders. A 10-15 per cent revision would, for instance, take an ₹80 idli to about ₹88-92 and a ₹90 sada dosa to roughly ₹99-104, according to industry estimates.

However, the hike will not be uniform. Each restaurant will decide whether and by how much to revise its menu, depending on its cost structure, location and business model.

Why Prices Are Rising

Restaurateurs said input costs have climbed sharply in recent months. AHAR cited sustained increases in the cost of preparing and serving food, including vegetables, grains, pulses, edible oil, spices and commercial gas.

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Higher overheads are also weighing on margins. Operators pointed to rent, staff costs, cleaning equipment, staff training and upgraded hygiene practices as additional expenses, particularly as businesses adapt to evolving food-safety standards.

Industry’s Explanation

“Restaurants will raise menu prices by 10-15 per cent over the next eight to 10 days amid a sharp rise in raw material costs,” representatives from various hospitality associations said, adding that revisions are expected to be completed across the industry by Diwali.

Vijay K Shetty, president of AHAR, said the revision is intended to recover a portion of the additional expenditure while maintaining food quality and service standards.

Saili Jahagirdar, Pune chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants are also considering raising alcoholic beverage prices following revisions in excise fees.

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Jahagirdar said, "Raw materials are not just shooting up, they are shooting up exponentially. We can easily see menu revisions happening over the next 8-10 days. The proposed hikes could be anywhere between 10-15% of the current price range."

More Increases Possible

The proposed revision comes after recent menu price increases, and industry representatives indicated that further hikes cannot be ruled out if input costs continue to rise.

DON'T MISS: India's retail inflation rises to 5.54% in September; food inflation hits 7.74%

For diners, the immediate takeaway is that the final bill may rise even where the printed menu price changes only modestly. Customers are advised to check current prices at their regular restaurants, as not every establishment has already implemented the increase.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 22, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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