Dining out this Diwali? Maharashtra restaurants to hike food menu prices by 10-15%, says report

However, the hike will not be uniform. Each restaurant will decide whether and by how much to revise its menu, depending on its cost structure, location and business model.

Why Prices Are Rising

Restaurateurs said input costs have climbed sharply in recent months. AHAR cited sustained increases in the cost of preparing and serving food, including vegetables, grains, pulses, edible oil, spices and commercial gas.

DO CHECKOUT: ₹800 for Pani Puri! Kapil Sharma's Dubai cafe menu pricing leaves netzines stunned

Advertisement

Higher overheads are also weighing on margins. Operators pointed to rent, staff costs, cleaning equipment, staff training and upgraded hygiene practices as additional expenses, particularly as businesses adapt to evolving food-safety standards.

Industry’s Explanation

“Restaurants will raise menu prices by 10-15 per cent over the next eight to 10 days amid a sharp rise in raw material costs,” representatives from various hospitality associations said, adding that revisions are expected to be completed across the industry by Diwali.

Vijay K Shetty, president of AHAR, said the revision is intended to recover a portion of the additional expenditure while maintaining food quality and service standards.

Saili Jahagirdar, Pune chapter head of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants are also considering raising alcoholic beverage prices following revisions in excise fees.

Advertisement

Jahagirdar said, "Raw materials are not just shooting up, they are shooting up exponentially. We can easily see menu revisions happening over the next 8-10 days. The proposed hikes could be anywhere between 10-15% of the current price range."

More Increases Possible

The proposed revision comes after recent menu price increases, and industry representatives indicated that further hikes cannot be ruled out if input costs continue to rise.

DON'T MISS: India's retail inflation rises to 5.54% in September; food inflation hits 7.74%

For diners, the immediate takeaway is that the final bill may rise even where the printed menu price changes only modestly. Customers are advised to check current prices at their regular restaurants, as not every establishment has already implemented the increase.