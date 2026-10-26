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Cyclone Arnab: IMD issues red alert as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for landfall. Check rainfall forecast

Cyclone Arnab: IMD issues red alert as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for landfall. Check rainfall forecast

Authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations of coastal hutment dwellers, while the IMD mandates a total suspension of fishing operations, warning all operators, shipping vessels, and fishermen to avoid the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea areas through October 28.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 26, 2026 12:18 PM IST
Cyclone Arnab: IMD issues red alert as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for landfall. Check rainfall forecastAccording to the IMD bulletin, widespread rainfall is predicted across multiple regions starting from October 26 and continuing till October 30. 

A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclonic storm Arnab, triggering a high-priority red alert across coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and southern Odisha as authorities race against time to prepare for a severe landfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin, the system was centered at 05:30 hrs IST on October 26, 2026, near latitude 15.4°N and longitude 88.9°E — roughly 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 610 km southeast of Gopalpur, 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 910 km east of Bapatla.

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Moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph, the tempest is forecast to escalate into a severe cyclonic storm by the midnight of October 26 and transform into a very severe cyclonic storm the following day.

The IMD warns that the system will cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts close to Yanam and between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 115 to 125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.

Destructive storm surges reaching 1.0 to 1.5 meters above astronomical tide are projected to inundate low-lying areas, with peak surges expected over East Godavari and Yanam.

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Rainfall forecast for major states

According to the IMD bulletin, widespread rainfall is predicted across multiple regions starting from October 26 and continuing till October 30.

  • Andaman Islands: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on October 26 and 27. 
  • Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely on October 27 and 28, followed by heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29. 
  • Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 28, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29. 
  • Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over eastern parts on October 28, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29. 
  • Chhattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Chhattisgarh on October 28, and over north Chhattisgarh on October 29. 
  • Jharkhand: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places from October 28 to 30. 
  • Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 30. 
  • Gangetic West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal districts on October 28 and 29. 
  • Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29 and 30. 
  • Vidarbha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places from October 28 to 30. 
  • East Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 28, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 30. 
  • East Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 29 and 30. 

Extensive devastation is anticipated across coastal zones, including total destruction of thatched houses, uprooting of massive trees, severe disruption of power and communication lines, and major damage to rail and road infrastructure.

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Authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations of coastal hutment dwellers, while the IMD mandates a total suspension of fishing operations, warning all operators, shipping vessels, and fishermen to avoid the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea areas through October 28.

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Published on: Oct 26, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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