Uttar Pradesh Exit Poll Results 2024: BJP to repeat 2019 performance, may win 64-67 seats, predicts Axis My India

UP Exit Poll Results 2024: It's BJP again in the Hindi heartland. Axis My India has projected 64-67 seats for the BJP - slightly bettering its previous tally. In 2019, the BJP had won 62 seats. This time, the Congress 1-3 seats, while SP and TMC may bag 7-9.

Uttar Pradesh is the most crucial state for any side looking for power in Delhi. This time, the main contest was expected between the BJP and Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance even though Mayawati's BSP, another regional force in UP, contested 79 of 80 seats.

Agencies NDA Congress-SP-TMC BSP India Today-Axis My India 64-67 Congress (1-3), SP-TMC (7-9) 01 Today's Chanakya 68±7 12±6 00 C Voter 62-66 15-17 00 Times Now 69 11 00 Jan Ki Baat 68-74 12-16 00 India TV-CNX 66-72 11-19 00 Matrize 69-74 6-11 00 PMARQ 69 11 00

UP sends 80 members to Lok Sabha, the highest in the country. Voting for all eighty seats was held in seven phases, with the last round on June 1. Seats that went to the polls in the final phase are Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third term from Varanasi, also known as Kashi. He is up against Congress' Ajay Rai, who had contested unsuccessfully in 2014 and 2019. Besides PM Modi, other prominent faces in this Hindi Heartland are Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli), Smriti Irani (Amethi), Akhilesh Yadav (Kannauj), his wife Dimple Yadav (Mainpuri), Jitin Prasada (Sultanpur), and Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur).

The saffron party-led NDA won 73 seats in 2014 and 64 in 2019. The BJP's tally came down in the last elections as Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed a formidable alliance. In that election, the SP won 5, while the BSP bagged 10.

In 2024, the Congress and SP came together as part of the INDIA bloc to stop Modi's juggernaut, which relies heavily on Uttar Pradesh. The BSP stayed from the opposition alliance and is contesting 79 seats.

As per seat-sharing, the Congress is contesting 17 seats, SP 62, and Trinamool Congress 1. TMC's Laliteshpati Tripathi is trying his luck from Bhadohi.

The BJP is contesting on 75 seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Sonelal) on 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 2, and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party 1. While Amit Shah, BJP's master strategist, hopes to improve its previous tally, the INDIA bloc aims to bring the saffron party down to 50 - a number many feel would be unlikely.