‘Utterly imaginary notion…’: BJP requests ‘Privilege Proceedings’ against Rahul Gandhi for Lok Sabha speech

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has formally requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate 'Privilege Proceedings' against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition. Dubey's letter to the Speaker accuses Gandhi of misusing his parliamentary privilege by distorting facts. During a recent speech in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi raised multiple issues, including accusations against the Indian government's policies and international relations.

Rahul Gandhi's remarks have sparked controversy, particularly his claims about mobile phone manufacturing in India and Chinese territorial incursions. The speech by Gandhi also included claims that the Indian government was not invited to the inauguration of former US President Donald Trump. Furthermore, Gandhi addressed issues such as the recent Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the appointment of Election Commissioners, and the need for a caste-based census.

Dubey's letter to the Speaker accuses Gandhi of having "not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic."

Dubey claims that Gandhi misinterpreted Article 105 of the Indian Constitution that provides freedom of speech in Parliament, believing it grants unrestrained freedom to parliamentarians. Dubey argues that "freedom of speech in Parliament" is a privilege subject to constitutional provisions and parliamentary rules. He warns that Gandhi's interpretation could lead to "anarchy in the House". The situation remains tense as the BJP leadership deliberates on further actions.

“My instant notice of 'Breach of Privilege' is regarding the habitual and blatant lies and vilification campaign of Shri Rahul Gandhi by misusing the sacred forum of our Parliament on an utterly false and imaginary notion that he, as a Member of Parliament, has an inherent right and privilege to speak whatever he likes on the floor of the House and even the Presiding Officer or the Leader of the House or the Treasury Benches have no authority to discipline his truant and delinquent behaviour,” said Dubey in his letter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also stated that Gandhi's comments on the India-China border situation were "false allegations". Singh emphasised, "The words attributed to the Army Chief by Shri Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time. It is a matter of deep regret that Shri Rahul Gandhi should indulge in irresponsible politics on matters of national interest." The Defence Minister clarified that the Army Chief's comments were related to traditional patrolling disturbances, not Chinese intrusion.

Singh also addressed Gandhi's assertions on Chinese occupation of Indian territory, referencing historical conflicts. He noted that any territory currently occupied by China resulted from the 1962 conflict and the cession by Pakistan in 1963, both occurring during Congress rule. Singh suggested that "Gandhi may consider introspecting this phase of our history".