Vaishno Devi yatra halted after record footfall amid Navratri rush

The pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple was temporarily suspended on Saturday due to heavy rush at the Bhawan, officials said, with around 39,000 devotees offering prayers till late afternoon.

The surge in footfall is attributed to the ongoing Chaitra Navratri, which began on March 19 and will conclude on March 27. Authorities expect a significant influx of pilgrims from across the country during this period.

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More than 39,000 devotees reached Katra, the base camp for the shrine located atop the Trikuta Hills, in Reasi district. Over 10,000 additional pilgrims were reported to be on their way to the cave shrine after completing registration.

Officials said the yatra was halted around 4 pm due to overcrowding at the shrine. Police made public announcements asking pilgrims to return to their hotels, adding that fresh registrations would resume at 4 am on Sunday.