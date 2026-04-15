Vedanta boiler plant explosion in Chhattisgarh kills 16, Anil Agarwal reacts

The death toll from the explosion at a Vedanta boiler plant in Chhattisgarh's Singhanterai has increased to 16 as of now. The Superintendent of Police in Sakti reported that the powerful blast happened at around 2:30 pm, involving a tube that supplied high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine.

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The explosion resulted in severe burns to the workers. It was confirmed that four workers died instantly, and around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to various hospitals in the nearby Raigarh and Bilaspur districts. At least 15 of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Power announced that it will provide ₹35 lakh and employment support to the families of the deceased and ₹15 lakh to those injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support.

"We stand firmly with the affected families and will provide Rs 35 lakh and employment support to families of the deceased, and Rs 15 lakh to the injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support. An unfortunate incident occurred at our Singhitarai plant yesterday involving personnel from our subcontractors, including NGSL, who operate & maintain the plant. Our focus is on the injured, ensuring timely medical care in coordination with medical teams & local authorities," the company said.

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Previously, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal said in a social media post that a high-level investigation into the incident is underway and that all necessary procedures will be followed. Agarwal added that Vedanta would leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of the matter.

छत्तीसगढ़ के सिंघीतराई प्लांट में हुई अत्यंत दुखद दुर्घटना से मेरा मन बहुत व्यथित है।



इस हादसे में पीड़ित हर व्यक्ति मेरा परिवार है। आपके आँसू मेरे हैं, आपका दर्द मेरा अपना है।



दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं पूरी तरह आपके साथ खड़ा हूँ। हमारा पूरा सहयोग और हर संभव मदद आपके साथ है।



इस… — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) April 14, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He announced an ex gratia payment of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families of each deceased and fifty thousand rupees to those injured. He also conveyed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured.

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Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his grief over the incident and announced compensation of 5 lakh rupees for the families of each deceased worker and 50,000 rupees for the injured. He has also ordered the Commissioner of the Bilaspur division to conduct an inquiry into the tragedy.

The district administration has initiated a separate magisterial probe into the accident. Authorities have been instructed to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and to review safety standards at the site.