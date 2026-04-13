Dhobi gets massive ₹598 crore income tax notice. Here's what happened

In a case raising serious concerns over identity fraud, a roadside washerman from Rajasthan’s Ajmer has received an Income Tax notice for transactions worth Rs 598 crore, despite having no knowledge of any such dealings, according to a report by Zee News.

The notice, issued by the Income Tax Department, flagged high-value transactions allegedly carried out in his name, reportedly linked to large-scale diamond trading.

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“I don’t know anything about it,” said Jitendra Kumar from Ajmer’s Ramganj area, adding that he has never operated any such bank account or handled such large sums of money. The situation has left him distressed, as he has been running between police stations and lawyers trying to prove his innocence.

Kumar suspects the issue may be linked to a PAN card he lost around two years ago while attending a function. As pr the report authorities believe that the missing document could have been misused by unknown individuals to open or operate accounts in his name.

The case has raised serious concerns about identity theft and misuse of financial documents in high-value transactions.

Kumar’s lawyer has filed a complaint against unidentified persons and the bank involved, seeking a detailed probe into the matter. There are also claims that the account could be linked to a businessman with connections to a diamond firm.

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Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace who carried out these transactions and how the account was opened.

The case has once again highlighted how stolen or lost documents like PAN cards can be misused for large financial frauds, with authorities now examining how such massive transactions were processed without raising early red flags.

For now, the washerman continues to fight to clear his name, while investigators work to uncover the real people behind the Rs 598 crore trail.