Vijay to enter NDA? BJP offers Deputy CM post, 80 seats to TVK: Sources

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has offered the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu to actor-politician Vijay if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wins the upcoming Assembly elections, sources told India Today.

Also read: 'He threw away a great opportunity': Why Vijay should have followed the Pawan Kalyan model

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As part of a proposed alliance arrangement, the BJP has also offered around 80 Assembly seats to Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), sources said. Discussions between the two sides have entered the final stage ahead of the state elections, they said.

The proposal reflects the BJP's efforts to bring Vijay and his newly formed political party into the NDA fold as it seeks to expand its political footprint in Tamil Nadu. According to sources, Vijay is eyeing the Chief Minister's post, which remains one of the central issues in the ongoing negotiations.

BJP courting Vijay's vote base

The BJP's outreach is tied to the electoral value of Vijay's support base across Tamil Nadu, where the actor commands a large and organised fan following.

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Party strategists believe that even marginal shifts in vote share can have an impact in closely fought constituencies.

The BJP leaders believe that "even two per cent votes can change the direction of victory" in several seats. Tamil Nadu's electoral history has often seen narrow victory margins, making small swings in voter preference politically significant.

The BJP has been exploring multiple channels to open communication with Vijay. One such channel involves a deputy chief minister from another state who is believed to be acting as a negotiator in the outreach effort, sources said.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in April-May.

