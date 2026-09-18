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Vijay’s UK visit brings ₹15,300 crore investment commitments to Tamil Nadu, over 10,000 jobs

Vijay’s UK visit brings ₹15,300 crore investment commitments to Tamil Nadu, over 10,000 jobs

The state government said the UK outreach is part of its broader plan to attract global investment and support its target of becoming a $1.5-trillion (approximately ₹14,389,331 crores) economy by 2036.

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  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 2:35 AM IST
Vijay’s UK visit brings ₹15,300 crore investment commitments to Tamil Nadu, over 10,000 jobsTamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after a six-day official visit to London. (Photo: X/@CMOTamilnadu)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay returned to Chennai on Thursday after concluding a six-day official visit to the United Kingdom, during which the state secured investment commitments worth ₹15,300 crore. The proposed projects are expected to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, according to the Tamil Nadu government, cited by news agency PTI.

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Major investments across key sectorsThe investment commitments span auto components, research and development, renewable energy, power-grid equipment and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The agreements were signed in London on September 14 in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The largest proposal came from Samvardhana Motherson International and its European and UK-based joint venture companies. The group has committed to investing around ₹11,000 crore in Tamil Nadu across design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics facilities. The project is expected to create around 7,000 jobs.

Ernst & Young has also signed an agreement to establish a GCC in Chennai’s proposed Mount-Poonamallee GCC corridor. The ₹1,000-crore project is expected to generate more than 2,000 high-value jobs.

Sweden-based Sigma Technology Group, through its Indian entity Sriya Solutions, will expand its GCC operations in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. The expansion is expected to create 600 jobs in embedded systems, electrification and industrial digitalisation.

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Meanwhile, UK-based Wilson Power Solutions signed an MoU to establish a ₹300-crore manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district. The project is expected to create around 400 jobs in the production of efficient transformers and electrical equipment.

Focus on global partnerships

During his visit, Vijay met Indian High Commissioner to the UK Kumaran Periasamy to discuss trade opportunities linked to the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, the state government said.

“The Tamil Nadu government has secured investment commitments worth ₹15,300 crore and over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for the state,” an official release said.

The Chief Minister also visited the Silverstone Circuit and reviewed its racing, safety and operational facilities. The visit was linked to Tamil Nadu’s proposed Motor Sports City project.

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The state government said the UK outreach is part of its broader strategy to attract global investment and strengthen international partnerships. It also aligns with Tamil Nadu’s target of becoming a $1.5-trillion economy by 2036.

The government’s latest investment commitments add to its efforts to attract capital across manufacturing, technology, energy and services, while creating employment opportunities in the state.

DO CHECKOUT: Vijay’s ₹46,450 gesture: Why his Dior sunglasses ended up with an elderly woman

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 2:35 AM IST
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