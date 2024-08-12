'Vote lekar bhaag gaye': Muslims protest outside Matoshree over Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs' absence during Waqf Amendment Bill debate

A section of Muslims on Sunday protested outside Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai. They protested over the absence of Shiv Sena (UBT)'s MPs when the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was being introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. After a heated discussion, the bill was referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC).

Related Articles

The protestors raised slogans like 'vote lekar bhaag gaye'. One of the protestors can even be heard saying that the Muslims voted for Shiv Sena (UBT) and now Uddhav needs to answer them on why his party's MPs were absent on the Waqf Bill debate.

"Uddhav Thackeray got his 9 MPs elected on Muslim votes. But they walked out on the Waqf Bill. Uddhav Thackeray is a Gaddar. We Muslims won't forgive him. We demand an answer," the protestor told TV9 Marathi.

What a day to be alive... MusIims are protesting in front of Thackeray house "Matoshree" and calling UT a cheater..



There was a time when Ms used to be afraid of passing through the gate.

While trying to win Sonia Gandhi's trust, UT lost both Hindu & MusIims. pic.twitter.com/xWDCHTrY5g — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) August 11, 2024

While the BJP and its allies have maintained that the amendment, if passed, aims at transparency in the governance of Waqf properties, the opposition called it an attempt to target Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

Congress and Samajwadi Party MPs opposed the bill but Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs were absent during the debate. During the debate, Kannauj MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Centre of political maneuvering.

He claimed that the bill is just an excuse to sell land in the interest of BJP members. Yadav also questioned the need for including non-Muslims in Waqf boards. He asked: "What is the point of including non-Muslims in Waqf boards when this is not done in other religious bodies?"

Alappuzha MP and senior Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that the central government has brought in the bill, keeping in mind the upcoming Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls. Baramati MP Supriya Sule asked the government to either roll back the bill or to send it to a standing committee.

Moreover, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill violates the principles of judiciary. "The government is restricting the management of the Waqf board. Hindu boards are recognised by usage and custom. You are stopping me from praying," he said.