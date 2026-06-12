Waistlines expand but drug stocks pile up: Is India's weight-loss boom fading?

India’s massive potential market for obesity medicines is proving far harder to build than the pharmaceutical industry anticipated.

While the landmark Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-INDIAB study estimates that roughly 25 crore Indian adults have generalised obesity and nearly 35 crore suffer from abdominal obesity, clinical reality is throwing a wrench into commercial expectations. Specialists caution that only a fraction of this population actually qualifies for GLP-1-based obesity treatments after rigorous clinical evaluations and lifestyle interventions.

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The early market performance of generic semaglutide highlights this deep disconnect between disease prevalence and actual drug adoption. According to data from Pharmarack, several recently launched semaglutide brands carried over 50 days of inventory in May. Dr. Reddy's Mashlo topped the list with 71 inventory days, followed by Glenmark's Glipiq at 69 days, and Mankind's Semaglu at 62 days. Abbott's Extensior and Zydus Lifesciences' Mashema both held more than 50 days of stock.

This inventory pile-up comes just months after a wave of domestic drugmakers launched generic versions of the molecule following patent expiries, betting that lower price points would dramatically expand patient access. However, physicians and industry observers say the bottleneck isn't identifying patients who could benefit from the drug; it is converting initial clinical eligibility into sustained, long-term use.

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Millions eligible, Few treated

While obesity rates climb, chemical intervention is not a universal solution.

"While anyone with a BMI above 23 kg/m² is considered eligible for weight-management intervention, many can be managed through diet and exercise alone. Drug therapy is generally reserved for those with higher BMI levels, obesity-related symptoms or associated metabolic diseases,” said Dr. Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences and Director, National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation.

“Around 30% to 40% of individuals with a BMI above 23 kg/m² may require pharmacological treatment. Even among those eligible for medicines, about 10% to 20% may not opt for treatment because of cost or personal preference," he said.

Dr. Misra's estimates reveal the core market friction: while India's theoretical patient pool runs into tens of millions, the number of individuals who seek, accept, and remain on treatment is drastically smaller.

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While there is no publicly available data quantifying the exact number of Indians using GLP-1 medicines for weight management, physicians and industry experts agree the figure is a tiny fraction of the eligible population. This gap points to a historical roadblock in obesity care. Unlike diabetes, hypertension, or cardiovascular disease, obesity is still widely perceived as a lifestyle failure rather than a chronic medical condition. Consequently, patients exhaust diets, fitness programs, and alternative regimes long before turning to prescription therapy.

The price problem

Affordability remains a steep hurdle. Even though fierce generic competition has driven down the cost of therapy, a monthly regimen of semaglutide still commands several thousand rupees. For a treatment requiring long-term compliance, the financial strain escalates quickly.

"Unlike medicines for diabetes or cardiovascular disease, obesity therapies are generally not covered by insurance, leaving patients to pay entirely out of pocket," said Rajesh Pherwani, Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Valcreate Investment Managers LLP. “The absence of reimbursement remains one of the key barriers to wider adoption of GLP-1 obesity medicines.”

The financial calculus becomes even more daunting because weight management requires ongoing therapy; discontinuing GLP-1s frequently results in weight rebound.

“For many patients, the question is not whether the medicines work, but whether they can afford to remain on them for months or years,” Pherwani added.

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Why patients hold back

High awareness of GLP-1 blockbusters has not automatically translated into pharmacy sales. Clinicians note that patients routinely back away once they realize the required treatment duration, the total out-of-pocket expenditure, and the high probability of regaining weight post-discontinuation.

Psychological barriers run equally deep.

"Many patients still do not recognise obesity as a chronic disease. They feel that taking medication is somehow cheating and that they should be able to lose weight on their own. There is often a sense of guilt that they are not doing enough to control their diet or exercise," said Dr Nandita Palshetkar, a leading gynaecologist and IVF specialist. She emphasized that reshaping public perception is vital for treatment uptake.

Simultaneously, prescribing habits among doctors have become highly selective. Rather than prescribing these therapies for cosmetic weight loss, physicians are strictly reserving them for individuals meeting rigorous clinical criteria. This controlled approach ensures the drug reaches the most high-risk patients, but it naturally limits rapid market expansion.

The fear factor

Widespread discussion regarding side effects also tempers patient enthusiasm. Gastrointestinal issues — including nausea, vomiting, and acute discomfort — are common during the initial titration phase. While manageable, these symptoms prompt early discontinuations. Furthermore, patients are increasingly questioning long-term implications like muscle mass loss, nutritional deficiencies, and rebound weight gain.

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"Another factor affecting adoption is patient discontinuation. There are also dropouts, as not everyone can tolerate the side effects of GLP-1 therapies. Some patients discontinue treatment because of gastrointestinal side effects, while others find it difficult to remain on long-term therapy," said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President, Commercial at Pharmarack.

Decoding the inventory

However, industry representatives warn against misinterpreting these packed warehouses as a sign of dying consumer demand.

According to the All India Organisation of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD), the simultaneous launch of generic semaglutide by 31 different companies triggered massive pipeline stocking by distributors and stockists to ensure pan-India availability.

"The generic semaglutide market has started showing signs of stabilisation. Following the entry of 31 companies into this segment, the initial launch phase witnessed strong stocking demand at the distributor and stockist levels. However, with the market now maturing, volume uptake has moderated, indicating a transition towards a more sustainable and balanced growth pattern," said J.S. Shinde, President, and Rajiv Singhal, General Secretary of AIOCD.

This suggests the current backlog is a standard post-launch digestion phase rather than a plummet in actual doctor prescriptions. Analysts project it will take several more months for supply chain pipelines to level out and reflect true underlying consumer demand.