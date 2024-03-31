'Want to marry again, now is the time': Assam CM takes dig at Badruddin Ajmal over UCC

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and said that if the Dhubri MP wants to marry again, he should do so before the elections as the Uniform Civil Code will kick in after that and he will be jailed.

Sarma has said UCC will be implemented in the state after the Lok Sabha polls and polygamy would become illegal. Ajmal had said recently that the BJP was trying to provoke the Muslims and if he wanted to marry again nobody could stop him as his religion allowed him to do so.

‘After the elections, the UCC will come into force and he will be jailed if he marries again as multiple marriages for all will be declared illegal,’ Sarma said on the sidelines of an election meeting in Udalguri.

A UCC implies that all sections of the society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall be applicable to all uniformly, covering areas like marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of the property.

"If he (Ajmal) invites us now, we will also go because it's not illegal so far. As far as I know, he has one wife. He can marry two or three more, but we will stop polygamy right after the elections. The entire draft is ready," he added.

Sarma has repeatedly said his government will be bringing in legislation on a Uniform Civil Code. His remarks became more frequent after the Uttarakhand Assembly passed a UCC bill last month. Assam will vote in the Lok Sabha polls in three phases - on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Results will be declared on June 4.