Red Fort blast: Delhi bomber owned 2nd car, cops hunt for EcoSport DL10CK0458

Police teams in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have increased efforts to locate a red Ford EcoSport, registration number DL10CK0458, after investigators suggested this vehicle was used by suspects involved in the Red Fort explosion. The alert follows the discovery that the attack involved more than the previously identified white Hyundai i20, prompting agencies to broaden their search and focus resources on intercepting the second car.

Authorities have instructed all local police units to stop and check every red Ford EcoSport encountered, focusing particularly on the registration number DL10CK0458. The car is registered to Umar Un Nabi, who became the second owner at the Rajouri Garden RTO on 22 November 2017, according to probe agencies.

The decision to intensify surveillance comes after agencies alerted police teams, "saying that the suspects used another vehicle." The instruction expands investigation parameters, with every red Ford EcoSport subject to inspection. Patrol and checkpoint officers have been reminded of their heightened responsibilities in tracking the vehicle and its potential occupants.

All staff assigned to patrols or pickets must remain outside at all times and be fully armed, according to the operational guidelines circulated among police forces. These measures are intended to maximise visibility and enforce rapid response protocols for any sightings related to the case.

Police teams have also been instructed to report any sighting of a red Ford EcoSport matching the registered number to authorities without delay. Immediate action is required to secure the vehicle, and officers are to adhere strictly to the established legal procedures outlined for such incidents.

Investigators emphasise that cooperation and compliance with the latest directives are mandatory for all personnel involved in the search. This is to ensure the vehicle is safely intercepted and handled in accordance with the law, minimising any risk to public safety or the investigation's integrity.

The case remains open, with agencies monitoring all developments closely and remaining prepared to provide updates as new information emerges. The search for the red Ford EcoSport is expected to continue as police pursue all leads related to the Red Fort blast investigation.