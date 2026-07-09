WATCH: Delhi-NCR rains drown national capital; netizens say streets have turned into rivers

Delhi rains: Heavy monsoon showers battered Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing relief from the recent heat but also causing widespread flooding, severe waterlogging, and massive traffic disruptions across the region. Several parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad witnessed intense rainfall overnight and through the morning, leaving key roads submerged, low-lying areas inundated, and commuters stranded in long traffic jams.
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Residents across Delhi-NCR have flooded social media with videos and photos of submerged roads, waterlogged neighbourhoods, stalled vehicles, and commuters wading through knee-deep water. Many users compared the capital's streets to rivers, criticised poor drainage and civic infrastructure, and questioned why heavy rainfall continues to bring the city to a standstill every monsoon season.
IMD's alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts and warned that more rain is likely during the day, urging residents to avoid waterlogged stretches and unnecessary travel as the active monsoon system continues to impact the National Capital Region.
Traffic advisory
Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory after severe waterlogging was reported on NH-24 near Ghazipur. Officials said traffic movement on the highway was affected due to water accumulation, while personnel from the Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worked to clear the road.
Commuters travelling from Ghaziabad towards Delhi were advised to avoid the affected stretch and instead use the Sector 62–Vasundhara–Budh Chowk–Mohan Nagar route before entering Delhi through Seemapuri.