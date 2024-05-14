Mumbai hoarding collapse: 14 dead, 74 injured after 100 ft billboard falls, police assures strict action; top points

Mumbai hoarding collapse: At least 14 people died and 74 were injured after a 100 ft tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during Monday’s dust storm and unseasonal rains on Monday. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has assured of stringent action against the parties responsible for the erection of the billboard.

Phansalkar, who visited the site on Monday evening, said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.

Here are the latest developments in the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident: