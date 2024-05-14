Mumbai hoarding collapse: 14 dead, 74 injured after 100 ft billboard falls, police assures strict action; top points

Mumbai hoarding collapse: At least 14 people died and 74 were injured after a 100 ft tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during Monday’s dust storm and unseasonal rains on Monday. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has assured of stringent action against the parties responsible for the erection of the billboard.
Phansalkar, who visited the site on Monday evening, said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.
Here are the latest developments in the Mumbai hoarding collapse incident:
- A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/S Ego Media Pvt Ltd and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
- An official said that other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code have also been slapped on Bhinde.
- The incident took place at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump, where search and rescue operations were underway on Tuesday morning.
- According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, the billboard was illegal and there was no permission to install it.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also visited the accident site on Monday, has now ordered the structural audit of all hoarding in the city. Shinde said that if the hoardings are found illegal and dangerous, they would be “removed immediately”.
- CM Shinde, calling it an unfortunate event, assured of a probe by the government. He said that the responsible people will face action.
- Maharashtra CM Shinde announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the people killed in the billboard collapse.
- As per a BMC official, around 31 people among the ones injured, have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital..
- NDRF has deployed two teams for the operation carried out with Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies.