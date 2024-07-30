Wayanad landslides: As death toll crosses 100, Rahul Gandhi's appeal to Centre, 'An urgent need for...'

At least 84 people have lost their lives, 116 have been injured, and hundreds are believed to be trapped following significant landslides in the hilly regions near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday morning, coinciding with heavy rainfall.

In response to the ongoing devastation, Congress MP and leader of the opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has appealed to the central government to extend their full support to bring the situation under control.

He said, "Honourable Defence Minister and the CM of Kerala, I request the govt to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care. Immediate release of the compensation to the deceased and also if that compensation can be increased as well."

Rahul also asked the government to restore vital transport and communication lines, set up relief at the earliest, and prepare a road map to rehabilitate the affected families.

"Our country has witnessed an alarming rise in the number of landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for mapping of landslide prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequencies of natural calamities in ecologically fragile regions," he added.

RESCUE OPS

Multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army, have been mobilised for rescue efforts as three landslides occurred in Wayanad within four hours.

The villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha were among the hardest hit. There are concerns that the Chaliyar River may have swept away many people.

The Indian Army has deployed 225 soldiers, including medical teams, to carry out the rescue efforts. The Indian Air Force has also put two helicopters, a Mi-17 and an Advanced Light helicopter to work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offering full support from the central government to address the ongoing crisis.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the landslides, while those injured will receive ₹50,000.

RED ALERT IN KERALA

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the northern districts of Kerala for Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram, according to the weather department.

Residents and visitors are advised to take extreme precautions due to the anticipated heavy rain.