'We are unable to comment...': Air India reacts to AI171 crash report citing ongoing investigation

Hours after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report into the deadly AI171 crash, Air India has declined to discuss specific findings, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.

“Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB,” the airline said in a statement following the release of the AAIB’s preliminary report on July 12.

Air India confirmed it had received the report and reiterated its commitment to cooperating with all authorities.

“We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the AAIB today, 12 July 2025,” the airline posted on X.

The carrier added that it was coordinating closely with regulators and other relevant stakeholders as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

“Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses,” it said.

Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.



Amid the technical details and public scrutiny, Air India also expressed its grief over the tragedy and solidarity with those affected.

The initial probe

Seconds after lifting off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12, Air India’s Flight AI171 was doomed. Bound for London Gatwick, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, killing all 260 people on board and on the ground.

Now, India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report, offering the first detailed look into the terrifying sequence of events that turned a routine flight into tragedy.

Among the most chilling revelations: cockpit audio capturing one pilot asking, “Why did you cutoff?” The other pilot replied, “I did not do so.”

According to the AAIB’s 15-page report, this exchange came moments after both engines inexplicably shut down mid-air, just seconds after take-off. Investigators are examining whether the shutdown was caused by technical malfunction, pilot error, or another unforeseen factor.