'We do not want any blot on their career...': IIT-Bombay director clears air on students fined over Ramayana skit

A day after 8 undergraduate students of IIT Bombay were fined for participating in a play termed disrespectful and derogatory towards Lord Ram and Sita, the institute's director reportedly clarified that no student has been expelled, and that the fines will not tarnish their academic records.

Four students graduating next month were asked to shell out Rs 1.2 lakh each, while the remaining students, who will continue their studies, will pay Rs 40,000 each and face hostel suspension for participating in the play.

“No one is rusticated. The monetary penalty is because we do not want any blot on their career. Academics will continue for those who are on campus, and degrees will be awarded to those passing out,” Professor Shireesh Kedare told few news outlets, adding that a disciplinary action committee had initiated the action and he was not aware of its exact findings.

The panel found some parts of the play derogatory. The play, titled “Raahovan,” was performed during the institute’s Performing Arts Festival in March.

Explaining the fines, Kedare said the high penalty for graduating students was because they will soon leave the campus, leaving no other form of disciplinary action viable. For those continuing on campus, the penalty is lower, but they also face hostel suspension.

Kedare emphasized that the disciplinary process was transparent, and students were present during the inquiry. He assured that the administration is open to discussions if students face difficulties managing the fines.