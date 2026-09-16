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iOS 27 Siri AI is rolling out: A compatible iPhone isn’t enough, here’s how to get access

iOS 27 Siri AI is rolling out: A compatible iPhone isn’t enough, here’s how to get access

Apple’s redesigned Siri is arriving with iOS 27, but users will need to request access before trying the beta. Here’s what you need to know about availability.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 10:21 AM IST
iOS 27 Siri AI is rolling out: A compatible iPhone isn’t enough, here’s how to get accessApple’s new Siri AI arrives with iOS 27, bringing smarter responses and app actions.(Photo:Apple)

Apple has finally started rolling out iOS 27, but one of its biggest new features isn't available to everyone yet. The renewed Siri AI is being introduced as a beta, and users need to request access before they can try the new assistant. The updated Siri is designed to understand what you are asking more naturally and use information from your device to provide more relevant responses. It can also understand what is on your screen and carry out certain tasks across apps.

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If you have a compatible iPhone, that is iPhone 11 or newer you can join the waitlist from the Settings app and wait for Apple to enable the feature on your device.

How to join the Siri AI waitlist

If your iPhone is running iOS 27, follow these steps to request access:

  • Open Settings on your iPhone.
  • Go to Siri.
  • Look for the Try Siri AI (Beta) option.
  • Tap it and follow the instructions shown on the screen.
  • Once Apple grants access, you will receive a notification.
  • The dedicated Siri AI app will then become available on your iPhone.

The waiting time is not fixed. Some users are reportedly getting access within minutes, while others may have to wait several hours or days for the feature to activate.

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Once enabled, you can interact with Siri AI by swiping down from the Dynamic Island, pressing and holding the side button or using the dedicated Siri app.

Which iPhones can use Siri AI?

iOS 27 itself is available on iPhone 11 and newer models, but the new Siri AI requires an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone. This includes the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, as well as newer supported models.

Siri AI is initially available in English. Apple says French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish support will arrive in October. The feature is also not available at launch in the EU on iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and watchOS 27.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 10:11 AM IST
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