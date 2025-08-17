'We stand by India': South Korean FM meets Jaishankar, backs New Delhi on fight against terror

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Saturday during his first official visit to India. The two leaders discussed terrorism, trade issues and ways to expand cooperation in areas such as technology, clean energy, defence, and regional security.

Jaishankar welcomed Cho Hyun, calling it a “very special privilege” to host him in a new role. He congratulated him on his appointment and noted that the visit, coming “literally a day after your National Day, and our National Day, says a lot about the value we attach to the relationship,” while also extending greetings on Korea’s National Liberation Day.

The meeting also marked the 10th anniversary of the India-Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Strategic Partnership.

On terrorism, Cho Hyun voiced solidarity with India over the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, saying, “We are very stern and firm on this issue. We are strongly against any terrorist attack. We stand by the Indian government and the people of India.”

In response, Jaishankar thanked him for South Korea’s support. He said, “I want to express our gratitude for the RoK's condemnation of the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on 22nd of April, and the fact that when our Parliamentary delegation went to Seoul, I think they got very good meetings, you yourself made an effort to meet them - it is something which we appreciate.”

The ministers also reviewed bilateral cooperation across political, security, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to work together in high-tech areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, clean energy, shipbuilding, and defence industry.

On trade issues, Cho Hyun commented on the tariffs imposed by the United States, saying the situation was not unexpected. He added that his country was able to resolve the matter and “make a win-win” through negotiations. He said South Korea and the United States were able to strike a deal “that will again lead us to a win-win proposal.”

Both leaders said they intend to push the relationship further in areas of strategic technology and defence while strengthening cooperation on regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

US President Donald Trump had announced last month that a trade agreement was reached with South Korea. The deal includes a 15 per cent tariff on South Korean exports to the United States. Trump announced the agreement on July 31 through his social media platform.