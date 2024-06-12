Weather alert: Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in Delhi, parts of UP, Jharkhand till Sunday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday evening issued a fresh alert on heatwave conditions across the country. As per the alert, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Jharkhand and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Bihar till June 16, 2024.

In a couple of updates on the social media platform X, the Met department mentioned that areas in north and central India can experience severe heatwave conditions.

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, few parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and heatwave conditions very likely in few parts of Uttarakhand, isolated pockets of Jammu Division, pic.twitter.com/OJ4XC8bMTu — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, few parts of Jharkhand and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, pic.twitter.com/Yq2iEnvhUH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, few parts of Jharkhand and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, pic.twitter.com/Yq2iEnvhUH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, isolated pockets of Jharkhand and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Bihar on 15th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/GrMggPMDWq — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Jharkhand on 16th June, 2024. pic.twitter.com/gji8tU9Lqh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 12, 2024

As per the Met department, Heat Waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Therefore, the temperatures at which Heat waves are declared differ from place to place based on the temperature climatology (historical temperatures) of that region.

Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least

40 degrees C or more for Plains and at least 30 degrees C or more for Hilly regions.

a) Based on Departure from Normal

Heat Wave: Departure from normal is 4.50C to 6.40C

Severe Heat Wave: Departure from normal is >6.40C

b) Based on Actual Maximum Temperature

Heat Wave: When actual maximum temperature ≥ 450C

Severe Heat Wave: When actual maximum temperature ≥470C