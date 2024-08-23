Weather Update: IMD predicts light to moderate rains for 2-3 days in Delhi, issues orange alert for Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy day with light rain over Delhi and its adjoining areas on Tuesday. Light to moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over the national capital for 2-3 days. Uttarakhand is also witnessing incessant rainfall, and the Met Department has predicted further heavy downpours during the next 7 days.

IMD has issued an orange alert for the Himalayan state, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Heavy showers are likely over Uttar Pradesh from August 23 to August 26 and over Rajasthan on August 27.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd; East Rajasthan on 25th August," stated IMD.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall over central India, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Marathwada during the week.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Tripura, triggering landslides. At least 22 people died and two others are missing due to incessant rainfall and landslides in the past few days. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Tripura during the next 6-7 days. The IMD issued a red alert for the state on August 25, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall.

Ten people were buried under the rubble after landslides hit Ashwani Tripura Para and Debipur in Santirbazar, Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a Facebook post. "I convey my deepest condolence to the families of the victims. This is an irreparable loss. The state government has announced payment of Rs 4 lakh to each victim’s family as financial assistance," he said.

Earlier, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue Department, had said that 12 people died due to heavy rainfall in the northeastern state. Around 17 lakh people have been affected in the northeastern state, the official said. Over 750 people have been evacuated all over the state, the Assam Rifles said in a release.